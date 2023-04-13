Wine on the shopping list: Vancouver passes motion to allow wine on shelves in grocery stores

Send this page to someone via email

Wine can now be added to shopping lists for Vancouverites after city council approved a motion Wednesday night.

The motion, which was passed unanimously, will now see wine on grocery shelves, much like other B.C. municipalities such as Langley, Abbotsford, Coquitlam and Kelowna.

The motion will allow grocery stores in Vancouver to move away from the “store-within-a-store” model, and will allow shoppers to pay for wine at the till, depending on identification.

A B.C. wine organization said it’s about time Vancouver catches up to some of its counterparts around the province and it will be a boost to a sector still recovering from the pandemic.

“This is something that has been made available to other parts of the province to some great success,” said Miles Prodan, Wine Growers British Columbia’s president.

“It has been important for B.C. wine growers, many of which are small family operators, and access to the market is critically important.

“Wine in grocery stores has been a huge success and allowing that to happen in Vancouver (will) be extremely beneficial.”

The motion was brought forward by Vancouver city councillor Mike Klassen.

“By allowing these changes we continue to signal our confidence in adults who live and visit our city to responsibly enjoy alcoholic beverages,” he said.

“We are also giving a boost to a valued, local industry that is a big driver for our cities and our provincial tourism and hospitality sector by showcasing our B.C. products more prominently.”