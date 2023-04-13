Menu

Canada

Coast Mountain Bus Company, Unifor ratify contract for Metro Vancouver transit

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 10:07 am
A seabus is pictured as it crosses Vancouver harbour with downtown Vancouver pictured in the background Wednesday, October, 30, 2019. View image in full screen
A seabus is pictured as it crosses Vancouver harbour with downtown Vancouver pictured in the background Wednesday, October, 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
The union that represents Coast Mountain Bus Company transit workers and the company ratified a new collective agreement Wednesday night.

Unifor reports the deal includes wage increases between 11.25 per cent and 12.5 per cent during the “life of the agreement,” and benefits coverage increases across 10 categories.

Read more: B.C. school support staff ratify new contracts

The deal also includes increases to shift premiums, more vacation allowances, a weekly minimum work hours guarantee for shuttle drivers, improved watch differentials for SeaBus workers, and the creation of a women’s advocate and mental health advocate positions.

“It was a tough round of bargaining but we managed to get it done and gain the support of our workers once again,” said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor’s western regional director.

“We know the needs of transit workers have to be addressed at the bargaining table, and we saw a willingness by the Coast Mountain Bus Company to come to the table and put in the hard work.”

The deal will impact roughly 5,000 transit workers.

Read more: B.C. paramedics ratify new contract with over 96% support

“The gains in this collective agreement will help improve working conditions and the quality of life for Metro Vancouver’s transit workers and their families,” said Lana Payne, Unifor’s national president.

Global News has reached out to the Coast Mountain for comment.

TransLinkUniforBC TransitSeaBusMetro Vancouver transitCoast Mountain Bus CompanyLower Mainland transitnew collective agreementVancouver busesCoast Mountain Bus Company collective agreement
