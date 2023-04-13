Coast Mountain Bus Company, Unifor ratify contract for Metro Vancouver transit

Send this page to someone via email

The union that represents Coast Mountain Bus Company transit workers and the company ratified a new collective agreement Wednesday night.

Unifor reports the deal includes wage increases between 11.25 per cent and 12.5 per cent during the “life of the agreement,” and benefits coverage increases across 10 categories.

The deal also includes increases to shift premiums, more vacation allowances, a weekly minimum work hours guarantee for shuttle drivers, improved watch differentials for SeaBus workers, and the creation of a women’s advocate and mental health advocate positions.

“It was a tough round of bargaining but we managed to get it done and gain the support of our workers once again,” said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor’s western regional director.

“We know the needs of transit workers have to be addressed at the bargaining table, and we saw a willingness by the Coast Mountain Bus Company to come to the table and put in the hard work.”

The deal will impact roughly 5,000 transit workers.

“The gains in this collective agreement will help improve working conditions and the quality of life for Metro Vancouver’s transit workers and their families,” said Lana Payne, Unifor’s national president.

Global News has reached out to the Coast Mountain for comment.