Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

B.C. Nurses’ Union, Health Employers Association reach tentative agreement

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 1, 2023 1:41 pm
A Philadelphia surgeon had to make a run for it, dodging marathon runners to get to a donated liver. View image in full screen
BC Nurses' Union has reached an agreement with the province on a new contract, the union said. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

B.C. nurses have agreed to a tentative new contract in what’s being touted as a historic deal.

“The terms of the settlement include record-setting compensation for BC’s nurses,” union staff said in a release.

“Negotiators also reached a groundbreaking commitment from the provincial government to support mandatory nurse-patient ratios.”

Read more: Unifor, Coast Mountain Bus Company sign tentative agreement for Metro Vancouver transit

The union said Friday night it had reached a tentative three-year agreement with the province’s Health Employers Association of B.C.

The B.C. Nurses’ Union was the last major public sector union to strike a new deal with the province.

This follows months of negotiations between the two sides.

Story continues below advertisement

A ratification date has yet to be set, as the union will be having a meeting with its members first.

Global News has reached out to the Health Employers Association of B.C. for comment.

Click to play video: 'Key issues in Fraser Valley bus strike as job action escalates'
Key issues in Fraser Valley bus strike as job action escalates
Related News
BC healthNursesBC health careBC Nurses' UnionBC NursesBC dealBC Nurses dealTentative deal reachedUnion agreement
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers