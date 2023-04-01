B.C. Nurses’ Union, Health Employers Association reach tentative agreement

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. nurses have agreed to a tentative new contract in what’s being touted as a historic deal.

“The terms of the settlement include record-setting compensation for BC’s nurses,” union staff said in a release.

“Negotiators also reached a groundbreaking commitment from the provincial government to support mandatory nurse-patient ratios.”

The union said Friday night it had reached a tentative three-year agreement with the province’s Health Employers Association of B.C.

The B.C. Nurses’ Union was the last major public sector union to strike a new deal with the province.

This follows months of negotiations between the two sides.

A ratification date has yet to be set, as the union will be having a meeting with its members first.

Global News has reached out to the Health Employers Association of B.C. for comment.