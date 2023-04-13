Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police say Belleville, Ont. man stabbed door, charged with mischief

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 10:16 am
Police have charged a man with mischief after he broke a ring doorbell and stabbed an apartment door. View image in full screen
Police have charged a man with mischief after he broke a ring doorbell and stabbed an apartment door. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Belleville man is facing mischief charges after a recent incident at a downtown apartment.

Police said that just before midnight on April 12, the victim reported to police that a man had destroyed their Ring-brand doorbell.

Police say they were able to review the footage and determine the man broke the camera with a fire extinguisher and then stabbed the door with a knife.

Read more: Queen’s University brings back REDress art installation

The man was located by police a short time later, sleeping on a nearby roof.

The 44-year-old is facing charges of mischief under $5,000, weapons dangerous, and breach of probation.

He was held in custody pending a court appearance.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Waters receding after flooding on the Moira water system'
Waters receding after flooding on the Moira water system
PoliceStabbingChargesBellevilleMischiefCourt dateRing Doorbell
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers