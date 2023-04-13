Police say Belleville, Ont. man stabbed door, charged with mischief

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Belleville man is facing mischief charges after a recent incident at a downtown apartment.

Police said that just before midnight on April 12, the victim reported to police that a man had destroyed their Ring-brand doorbell.

Police say they were able to review the footage and determine the man broke the camera with a fire extinguisher and then stabbed the door with a knife.

The man was located by police a short time later, sleeping on a nearby roof.

The 44-year-old is facing charges of mischief under $5,000, weapons dangerous, and breach of probation.

He was held in custody pending a court appearance.

Story continues below advertisement