Police say Belleville, Ont. man stabbed door, charged with mischief

A Belleville man is facing mischief charges after a recent incident at a downtown apartment.
Police said that just before midnight on April 12, the victim reported to police that a man had destroyed their Ring-brand doorbell.
Police say they were able to review the footage and determine the man broke the camera with a fire extinguisher and then stabbed the door with a knife.
The man was located by police a short time later, sleeping on a nearby roof.
The 44-year-old is facing charges of mischief under $5,000, weapons dangerous, and breach of probation.
He was held in custody pending a court appearance.
