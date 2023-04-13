Menu

Canada

Funeral today for Quebec provincial police officer killed on the job last month

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 13, 2023 9:17 am
Quebec provincial police officers’ association calling for change following death of Sgt. Maureen Breau
The provincial association of police officers is calling for change following the death of one of their own last week. A police officer was shot while responding to a call in Louiseville, Que. The association says the death should not have happened and officers need more tools to better protect themselves in dangerous situations. Global's Amanda Jelowicki reports. – Apr 3, 2023
Police officers and first responders from across North America are expected to participate in a funeral procession Thursday for a Quebec provincial police officer killed while on duty.

Twenty-year veteran Sgt. Maureen Breau was fatally stabbed while serving an arrest warrant on March 27 in Louiseville, Que., about 100 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

The funeral is to take place at 1:30 p.m. in Trois-Rivières, Que., at Sanctuaire Notre-Dame-du-Cap, on the north shore of the St. Lawrence River, about halfway between Montreal and Quebec City.

Thousands of officers and first responders will take part in a three-kilometre procession for Breau, 42, a mother of two whose husband was also a provincial police officer.

The man accused in her killing was shot dead by provincial police.

Isaac Brouillard Lessard, 35, had been found not criminally responsible by the courts at least five times for past offences.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

