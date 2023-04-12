Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. Court of Appeal quashes conviction of babysitter in toddler’s drowning

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 12, 2023 8:39 pm
Media wait outside court in Vancouver, B.C., June 2, 2015. View image in full screen
Media wait outside court in Vancouver, B.C., June 2, 2015. The B.C. Court of Appeal has quashed the conviction of a woman in the drowning death of a toddler, saying the original outcome was "the product of a miscarriage of justice." . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An appeal court has quashed the conviction of a British Columbia woman in the drowning death of a toddler she was babysitting, saying the original outcome was “the product of a miscarriage of justice.”

Tammy Bouvette was originally charged with second-degree murder but pleaded guilty in 2013 to the lesser charge of criminal negligence in the death of 19-month-old Iyanna Teeple in Cranbrook, B.C.

The toddler was found unconscious and not breathing in a bathtub on May 26, 2011, and was flown to a Calgary hospital, where she later died.

Read more: Cranbrook babysitter guilty; gets 6 months in jail

The B.C. Court of Appeal ruling issued Wednesday says police and/or the BC Prosecution Service failed to disclose to Bouvette’s lawyers several items of key evidence.

Story continues below advertisement

The ruling notes that it did not find bad faith or malice on behalf of the Crown, but the non-disclosure meant Bouvette was “deprived (of) the opportunity to make an informed decision about how to plead.”

The ruling orders a stay of proceedings, saying retrying her case would be “unjust” and an “abuse of process” as she had already served her whole sentence.

Click to play video: 'Tragic daycare drowning points to childcare challenges'
Tragic daycare drowning points to childcare challenges

“She has already been punished for the offence of criminal negligence causing death. It would amount to punishing the appellant again for succeeding in having her guilty plea and conviction quashed,” the decision states.

Trending Now

The court also notes that Bouvette, who had a history of addiction, relapsed after being charged, lost custody of her children and was assaulted in jail due to being perceived as a “baby killer,” which resulted in her being moved to segregation.

Story continues below advertisement

It also says “she has struggled with addiction issues, homelessness, poverty, social isolation, and physical and mental health challenges” since being released from custody.

More on Crime
CranbrookBC Court of AppealBC toddler drowningconviction overturned babysitter toddler drowningCranbrook toddler drowningIyanna TeepleTammy Bouvette
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers