Environment

Engineering firm fined $1M over B.C. spill linked to 85 trout deaths

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 12, 2023 5:20 pm
A Westslope cutthroat trout swims next to a lure in Idaho's North Fork of the Clearwater River on July 19, 2013. View image in full screen
A Westslope cutthroat trout swims next to a lure in Idaho's North Fork of the Clearwater River on July 19, 2013. About 85 of the fish died in Larson Creek in April 2018, and an international engineering firm was fined $1 million in relation to the fish kill in March 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, The Idaho Statesman, Pete Zimowsky
A British Columbia court has ordered an international engineering firm to pay a $1-million fine for releasing a harmful substance that flowed into a Metro Vancouver creek, after an investigation into the deaths of dozens of fish.

A statement from Environment and Climate Change Canada says Keller Foundations Ltd. was ordered to pay the penalty last month, after the company pleaded guilty in B.C. provincial court to one charge over violations of the federal Fisheries Act.

The department says the investigation into the deaths of about 85 cutthroat trout in April 2018 found Keller’s construction activities led to a discharge of concrete leachate into groundwater that flowed into Larson Creek in West Vancouver.

Read more: DFO slaps 3 B.C. men with combined $113K in illegal fishing fines

It says much of the substance had elevated pH levels that are known to be harmful to fish, including cutthroat trout.

Story continues below advertisement

As a result of the conviction, the department says the company’s name will be added to the Environmental Offenders Registry and the fine will go toward Canada’s environmental damages fund.

Trending Now

A Vancouver-based representative of the company, which is headquartered in the United Kingdom, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ruling.

Click to play video: 'Ottawa to shut 15 salmon farms off B.C.’s coast to protect wild fish'
Ottawa to shut 15 salmon farms off B.C.’s coast to protect wild fish
