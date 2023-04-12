One killed in avalanche during northern B.C. heliskiing trip

Send this page to someone via email

One person has died after an avalanche struck a group of heliskiers in northern B.C. on Tuesday afternoon.

The disaster took place near the Bell 2 Lodge, roughly 150 kilometres north of Stewart.

BC Emergency Health Services was notified of the avalanche at 3:37 p.m., and met the heliskiing operator in Stewart, transporting one patient to hospital via air ambulance, it said in a Tuesday statement.

In an email to Global News, the BC Coroners Service confirmed the fatality and that it has launched an investigation.

According to Avalanche Canada, avalanche risks in the region were “considerable” on Tuesday at the alpine and treeline levels.

A considerable risk rating means conditions are dangerous, and, while natural avalanches are possible, human-triggered avalanches are likely. Avalanches large and small are expected.

Stewart is located along the southern tip of the Alaskan panhandle, and is about a 3.5-hour drive north from Terrace.

— With files from Kareem Gouda