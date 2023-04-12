Menu

One killed in avalanche during northern B.C. heliskiing trip

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted April 12, 2023 5:26 pm
FILE - One person was killed after an avalanche roughly 150 kilometres north of Stewart, B.C. on Tues. April 11, 2023. View image in full screen
File phot. One person was killed after an avalanche roughly 150 km north of Stewart, B.C., on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Courtesy: CMH heliskiing
One person has died after an avalanche struck a group of heliskiers in northern B.C. on Tuesday afternoon.

The disaster took place near the Bell 2 Lodge, roughly 150 kilometres north of Stewart.

BC Emergency Health Services was notified of the avalanche at 3:37 p.m., and met the heliskiing operator in Stewart, transporting one patient to hospital via air ambulance, it said in a Tuesday statement.

Read more: Details released on Invermere, B.C. avalanche that killed 3 German tourists

In an email to Global News, the BC Coroners Service confirmed the fatality and that it has launched an investigation.

According to Avalanche Canada, avalanche risks in the region were “considerable” on Tuesday at the alpine and treeline levels.

A considerable risk rating means conditions are dangerous, and, while natural avalanches are possible, human-triggered avalanches are likely. Avalanches large and small are expected.

Stewart is located along the southern tip of the Alaskan panhandle, and is about a 3.5-hour drive north from Terrace.

Trending Now

— With files from Kareem Gouda 

northern BCAvalanche Canadafatal avalancheBC Avalancheavalanche fatalityheliskiing accidentheliskiing avalancheStewart avalancheStewart BC
