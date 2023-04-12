Quinte Conservation lifts flood warning

Quinte Conservation in Southern Ontario has lifted the flood warning for the Salmon, Napanee and Moira watersheds.
They say water levels on lakes and rivers have peaked, and are slowly declining, prompting an end to the warning issued on April 9.
“Temperatures will be warm for the next five days with no significant rainfall,” says Quinte Conservation.
“The remaining snowpack in northern forested areas of the watershed will melt this week and will contribute to the slow decline of water levels. No flooding is expected.”
A water safety statement is still in effect, which means there are still high flows, unsafe banks, melting ice or other factors still at play that could be dangerous.
“All remaining ice surfaces should be considered unstable due to warming temperatures and higher flows,” says Quinte Conservation.
“The public is advised to exercise extreme caution when near rivers and waterbodies and to stay away from open and fast flowing water, culverts, dams, ice-covered water, and banks.”
Read more: Lower Trent Conservation issues flood outlook statement for Northumberland County, Quinte West
According to Quinte Conservation, Stoco Lake and the Moira, Black and Skootamatta rivers all exceeded bankfull conditions this spring, with flooding that impacted septics and buildings over the weekend.
The conservation authority says there was no significant flooding on the Napanee and Salmon rivers.
