Crime

4 people killed, thousands of charges laid over Easter weekend: OPP

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 12, 2023 3:56 pm
An OPP patch is shown in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
An OPP patch is shown in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD
Ontario Provincial Police say four people are dead and thousands of charges were laid over Easter long weekend.

Police said three people were killed in motor vehicle collisions over the weekend, and one person died in a snowmobile incident.

OPP said over a four-day enforcement campaign, 1,507 seatbelt charges against drivers and passengers were laid.

What’s more, police said 5,186 speeding charges and 129 stunt or racing charges were also laid.

According to police, 141 impaired driving and 137 distracted driving charges were also laid.

Overall, police said motorists were held accountable for 10,323 offences over the weekend.

