4 people killed, thousands of charges laid over Easter weekend: OPP

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ontario Provincial Police say four people are dead and thousands of charges were laid over Easter long weekend.

Police said three people were killed in motor vehicle collisions over the weekend, and one person died in a snowmobile incident.

OPP said over a four-day enforcement campaign, 1,507 seatbelt charges against drivers and passengers were laid.

What’s more, police said 5,186 speeding charges and 129 stunt or racing charges were also laid.

2:23 Speed camera on Toronto street not slowing people down, resident advocacy group complains

According to police, 141 impaired driving and 137 distracted driving charges were also laid.

Story continues below advertisement

Overall, police said motorists were held accountable for 10,323 offences over the weekend.