Young woman identified as victim in west Edmonton homicide

Global News is learning more about the young woman killed in west Edmonton earlier this month.

On April 2, when responding to a trouble not known call at a home near 109 Avenue and 122 Street, police found the body of a 27-year-old woman.

That woman has been identified as Lauren Jarvis from Saskatoon.

Jarvis was working at a local distillery, Strathcona Spirits.

On its Facebook page, the company wrote “Lauren’s rare character, generosity and thoughtfulness were unmatched, and if you were lucky enough to spend any time with her at the bottle shop or one of the many markets she managed, you’d know what a genuine person she was. She’ll be missed deeply.”

Her friend for the last decade, Desiree Wright, said Jarvis was a foodie and was taking classes to become an interior designer.

Wright described her friend as positive and carefree.

“She loved being outside and going on walks. She loved being around people, she was so outgoing. She loved animals.”

Jarvis’ celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday in Saskatoon. Wright plans to be there.

“I really want to keep remembering Lauren, keep talking about her and making sure her name never gets forgotten,” she said.

"She was taken way too soon."

She said she initially didn’t believe Jarvis had really died, hoping it was some kind of joke.

“Obviously I was in a lot of shock for a couple days. It just didn’t really make sense. It doesn’t, and it won’t.”

View image in full screen Edmonton police investigating the death of a woman at 10919 122 Street in the Westmount neighbourhood on Monday, April 3, 2023. Global News

Police said an autopsy determined Jarvis died of asphyxiation.

Ryan Farrell, 32, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Wright said Farrell lived above Jarvis’ rented basement suite — and they were not friends at all.

"He and his dad has been creepy and just off-putting to Lauren. She didn't really love them. As a neighbour, they were not ideal," she said.

“But never did I think it was goin to escalate to that. I don’t think anyone would have.”

View image in full screen Edmonton police investigating the death of a woman at 10919 122 Street in the Westmount neighbourhood on Monday, April 3, 2023. Global News

Farrell’s next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.