Weather

Okanagan weather: Risk of rain ramps up for weekend

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 3:20 pm
Precipitation should stay at higher elevations Friday afternoon. View image in full screen
Precipitation should stay at higher elevations on Friday afternoon. SkyTracker Weather
The forecast for Thursday will see clouds returning to the region, with temperatures making their way back into double digits by day’s end.

For Friday, the mercury will take aim at the low teens, albeit under partly to mostly sunny skies as the workweek comes to a close.

Kelowna Weather Forecast: April 12

Ahead, the weekend is shaping up to be cloudy — again — with afternoon highs hovering in the low teens.

Rain will ramp back up on Sunday, with showers lingering into Monday.

Daytime highs will get knocked down into the low double digits early next week, with a chance of a few more sprinkles.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganVernonpentictonsouth okanaganNorth OkanaganShuswapokanagan weatherkelowna weatherPenticton weatherVernon WeatherShuswap WeatherOsoyoos Weather
