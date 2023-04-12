Tech and industrial stocks help boost S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets mixed

Send this page to someone via email

Strength in technology and industrial stocks helped Canada’s main stock index climb higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 87.29 points at 20,509.14.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 10.19 points at 33,694.98. The S&P 500 index was down 4.71 points at 4,104.23, while the Nasdaq composite was down 46.81 points at 11,985.07.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.26 cents US compared with 74.17 cents US on Tuesday.

The May crude contract was up US$1.08 at US$82.61 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down eight cents at US$2.11 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$4.20 at US$2,023.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was up two cents at US$4.04 a pound.