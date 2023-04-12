Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Tech and industrial stocks help boost S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 12, 2023 11:46 am
The Bay Street financial district is shown in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
The Bay Street financial district is shown in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD/
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Strength in technology and industrial stocks helped Canada’s main stock index climb higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 87.29 points at 20,509.14.

Read more: READ MORE: S&P/TSX composite posts small Monday gain, U.S. markets mixed

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 10.19 points at 33,694.98. The S&P 500 index was down 4.71 points at 4,104.23, while the Nasdaq composite was down 46.81 points at 11,985.07.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.26 cents US compared with 74.17 cents US on Tuesday.

Trending Now

The May crude contract was up US$1.08 at US$82.61 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down eight cents at US$2.11 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The June gold contract was up US$4.20 at US$2,023.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was up two cents at US$4.04 a pound.

More on Money
EconomymoneystocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangestock marketstoronto stockstsx s&p
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers