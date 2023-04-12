Police investigating after 2 men shot in their vehicle in Vaughan

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say they are investigating a double shooting in Vaughan early Wednesday.

Police said the shooting happened on Islington Avenue, just north of Steeles Avenue, at around 1 a.m. in an industrial lot.

Two men were in their vehicle when they were shot at, investigators said.

The pair were taken to a trauma centre but police did not say how serious their injuries were.

There is no suspect description.

AVOID AREA: 7135 Islington Av #VAUGHAN (Islington north of Steeles)- YRP is asking the public to avoid the area due to a shooting investigation. Two parties have been transported to hospital. We thank you for your patience in this matter. — York Regional Police (@YRP) April 12, 2023