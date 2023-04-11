Health outreach programs expanded in Moncton, Saint John, N.B. homeless shelters

Send this page to someone via email

Both the Horizon and Vitalité Health Networks are working with the Salvus Clinic to expand outreach services in homeless shelters in Moncton and Saint John, N.B.

They’ll provide services like help with mental health and substance use disorder, as well as routine medical care like vaccinations.

Salvus Clinic Executive Director Melissa Baxter said the non-profit organization started doing outreach in shelters at the beginning of the pandemic.

“Right when the pandemic hit there were two individuals from the Salvus Clinic that began going in (to the shelters) weekly and bi-weekly,” she said Tuesday.

They continued for two and a half years until this new collaboration with Horizon and Vitalité.

In Moncton, teams from the Salvus Clinic as well as Horizon and Vitalité will be increasing their presence in the House of Nazareth shelter, Harvest House, as well as the two temporary out of the cold shelters on Mark Avenue and St-George Street.

Vitalité has hired a social worker and is currently trying to recruit a community support worker and peer support worker to the team.

In Saint John, a new licensed practical nurse will join the registered nurse that currently provides outreach services.

“In the years past we really relied on clients coming into our own offices and now we’re doing more outreach,” said Kathleen Buchanan, Salvus’ clinical manager.

She said there were 3,400 recorded visits to Salvus Clinic over the last year.

Both of Moncton’s out of the cold shelters will close at the end of April, according to City of Moncton spokesperson Isabelle LeBlanc.

She added the city was told the province would “come to them with a plan soon” in an emailed statement.

Social Development spokesperson Rebecca Howland told Global News “more information will be shared once it becomes available,” and that work is ongoing to redirect those using the out of the cold shelters to the province’s nine permanent shelters.

There are a total of 281 beds in permanent shelters across the province, according to the statement.

According to the latest available numbers from the Human Development Council, there are 250 people experiencing homelessness in Moncton alone, with a total of at least 500 province-wide.

“I think a reduction in beds always impacts the clientele for those individuals who are looking for a place to stay in the summer,” Buchanan said.

“I’m not sure whether (the number of beds) is enough or whether it isn’t enough,” Baxter said, “but we are committed to working with our partners in coming up with solutions to support individuals.”

Baxter said she was seeking innovative solutions for housing, like a planned information meeting for landlords at the Nazareth House shelter regarding housing for those leaving homelessness.