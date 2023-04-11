New Calgary residence providing community-based long-term mental health care

Send this page to someone via email

A new residence in Calgary is providing community-based mental health care to those who need long-term treatment.

Alberta Health Services is partnering with AgeCare to provide long-term mental health support for those with more complex needs in the northeast neighbourhood of Skyview Ranch.

The building was opened in January and has 96 suites which include 64 long-term beds and 32 specialized rehabilitation beds that provide treatment to adults age 18 and older.

Read more: There are stark disparities in access to mental health services across Canada

In a news release on Tuesday afternoon, AHS said clients will have access to psychiatrists, family physicians, mental health professionals and support staff. The residence aims to provide people with the right care environment for their mental health needs.

Story continues below advertisement

“This new residence will have positive health impacts for the most vulnerable Albertans, as well as providing them with the care they need, all while offering them safe housing,” said Health Minister Jason Copping in an emailed statement.

“Alberta’s government is committed to transforming the continuing care system throughout the province to meet residents’ evolving needs both now and in the future.”

4:58 What is ADHD and what are the treatment options?

All clients will also have access to private rooms and outdoor spaces during their time at the facility. This is to lower the stimuli associated with an acute care facility and to provide a home-like environment, AHS said.

Plans are in place to build vocational training studios, a fitness facility, a library, a computer lab, an arts and crafts room, an outdoor recreation area with a basketball court and a resident garden.

Story continues below advertisement

“Through the specialized mental health services available at AgeCare SkyPointe II, more Albertans will be able to receive the care they need in a place they can call home,” said Mental Health and Addictions Minister Nicholas Milliken.