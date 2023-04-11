Scaffolding collapse in downtown Toronto takes out streetlight, causes minor injuries

See more sharing options

Two people have suffered minor after scaffolding collapsed in downtown Toronto.

In a tweet, Toronto police said scaffolding had collapsed on Tuesday afternoon in the area of Spadina Avenue and Bremner Boulevard.

The collapse was reported just before 1:30 p.m.

Police said a streetlight was knocked out as a result, while a woman also suffered a leg injury. In an update, police clarified two people had been minorly injured.

Traffic lights at the intersection were down, police said around 2 p.m.

Although streetcars were still running, northbound lanes on Spadina Avenue were closed.

