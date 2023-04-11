Coldstream, B.C., rainbow sidewalk vandalized again

A symbol of inclusivity in Coldstream, B.C., was vandalized over the weekend, prompting a call for allies of the LGBTQ2S+ community to stand up against hate.

RCMP said that the rainbow crosswalk on Kalamalka Road in Coldstream had been vandalized at some point Friday night. They don’t know who did it but are asking for anyone with information to come forward in what appears to be a somewhat regular occurrence in the North Okanagan community.

It’s something that community advocate Dawn Tucker said is disappointing, because the crosswalk is simply a representation of inclusivity, acceptance and love.

“To have it vandalized, really, it shows that these crosswalks are needed,” Tucker said. “We need to do more education, we need to do more outreach. And it really shows that we need to have events like Pride in our communities.

“We need to make sure that our youth are shown support in our communities and people in our communities are supported by allies.”

Tucker is asking all allies in Okanagan communities to stand up against any hateful actions they see, whether it’s defacing symbols of inclusivity or making casual hateful slurs.

“This act is by a few … there are just a few people that may be lashing out (at) a crosswalk that’s a (representation) of acceptance,” Tucker said.

Also, it’s a self-defeating act that galvanized the community to spread a message of acceptance.

“It’s not going to stop us from working hard to ensure that (people know) we’re still here,” they said.

“We’re still going to be visible and we’re still going to be doing the work that we are here to do. I’m certainly not going away and I know that others aren’t going away. So I’m not quite sure what their goal is but, if they’re interested in talking about it, I’m certainly easy to find, and I welcome a coffee.”

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250- 545-7171 and quote police file 2023-5403, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.