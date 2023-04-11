Menu

Canada

Kelowna neighbourhood traffic to be disturbed by city work

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 11, 2023 2:18 pm
The closure, which will go until mid May, will occur on Royal Avenue east, and the lane east of Pandosy Street between Royal Avenue and Rose Avenue.
The closure, which will go until mid May, will occur on Royal Avenue east, and the lane east of Pandosy Street between Royal Avenue and Rose Avenue. Courtesy: City of Kelowna
The City of Kelowna is warning motorists that a busy road will close to traffic starting Thursday as utility improvements get underway.

The closure, which will last until mid-May, will occur on Royal Avenue east, and the lane east of Pandosy Street between Royal Avenue and Rose Avenue.

Pandosy Street will temporarily close to through traffic for approximately 10 days at the beginning of construction to safely accommodate ground dewatering and utility construction at the intersection of Pandosy Street and Royal Avenue.

Read more: ‘Dark and cold’: Residents of flooded Kelowna, B.C., apartment building still without power

“As part of the city’s capital work plan, the project consists of installing 220 metres of PVC sanitary main and upgrades to existing services, to replace the existing asbestos cement sanitary mains that are in poor condition,” said design technician David Fiedler.

Emergency vehicle access, traffic to local residences, and emergency room access at Kelowna General Hospital will be aided by traffic control personnel or appropriate signs posted onsite. Through traffic will be detoured to Richter Street during this time.

First Imagine Pandosy Art Festival celebrates talented neighbourhood

Royal Avenue between Pandosy and Speer streets and the lane east of Pandosy between Royal and Rose avenues, will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the project. Pedestrian access to businesses and properties will be assisted by traffic control personnel or signage.

Construction hours are typically scheduled for Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Work may occur outside of regular construction hours, including evenings and weekends, to minimize impacts on residents and limit the time of active construction in the area.

 

KelownaCity of KelownaKelowna General Hospitalpandosy streetRoyal AvenueRichter Street detour.utility upgrade of pandosy street
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

