Entertainment

Award-winning Winnipeg composer Danny Schur dies

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 11, 2023 1:29 pm
Danny Schur speaks to Global News in this 2015 file photo. View image in full screen
Danny Schur speaks to Global News in this 2015 file photo. Global News / File
An acclaimed Winnipeg composer and producer has died.

Danny Schur, best known for a stage musical and feature film about the events of the 1919 Winnipeg General Strike, died Monday at the age of 56 after a short battle with brain cancer.

Born and raised in Ethelbert, Man., Schur’s early career was spent in the pop music industry, working with local notables like Chantal Kreviazuk, Doc Walker and McMaster & James.

He moved into musical theatre in the early 2000s, culminating in the 2005 musical Strike!, which was performed in cities throughout the Prairies, as well as a special outdoor presentation on the strike’s 90th anniversary — performed at the site of the events depicted in the play.

The Rainbow Stage production of “Strike!” in Winnipeg is shown in this undated handout photo. The movie musical ‘Stand’ follows a young Ukrainian immigrant who falls in love with a Jewish suffragette on the streets of Winnipeg during a time of social upheaval 100 years ago. View image in full screen
The Rainbow Stage production of “Strike!” in Winnipeg is shown in this undated handout photo. The movie musical ‘Stand’ follows a young Ukrainian immigrant who falls in love with a Jewish suffragette on the streets of Winnipeg during a time of social upheaval 100 years ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Robert Tinker

Read more: Themes of 1919 Winnipeg General Strike still relevant 100 years later: Schur

In 2018, Strike! was adapted into the $7 million feature film Stand!, written and produced by Schur.

Schur’s other credits include the hockey documentary Made in Winnipeg: The Terry Sawchuk Origin Story, the Ukrainian-Canadian-themed musical The Bridge, and a gig co-writing the theme song for the Winnipeg-hosted 1999 Pan Am Games.

According to a release from Schur’s family, details of a memorial service will be released soon.

