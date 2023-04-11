Award-winning Winnipeg composer Danny Schur dies

Send this page to someone via email

An acclaimed Winnipeg composer and producer has died.

Danny Schur, best known for a stage musical and feature film about the events of the 1919 Winnipeg General Strike, died Monday at the age of 56 after a short battle with brain cancer.

Born and raised in Ethelbert, Man., Schur’s early career was spent in the pop music industry, working with local notables like Chantal Kreviazuk, Doc Walker and McMaster & James.

He moved into musical theatre in the early 2000s, culminating in the 2005 musical Strike!, which was performed in cities throughout the Prairies, as well as a special outdoor presentation on the strike’s 90th anniversary — performed at the site of the events depicted in the play.

View image in full screen The Rainbow Stage production of “Strike!” in Winnipeg is shown in this undated handout photo. The movie musical ‘Stand’ follows a young Ukrainian immigrant who falls in love with a Jewish suffragette on the streets of Winnipeg during a time of social upheaval 100 years ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Robert Tinker

In 2018, Strike! was adapted into the $7 million feature film Stand!, written and produced by Schur.

Schur’s other credits include the hockey documentary Made in Winnipeg: The Terry Sawchuk Origin Story, the Ukrainian-Canadian-themed musical The Bridge, and a gig co-writing the theme song for the Winnipeg-hosted 1999 Pan Am Games.

According to a release from Schur’s family, details of a memorial service will be released soon.