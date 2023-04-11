Menu

Economy

At least 300 visits expected as B.C.’s 2023 cruise ship season officially launches

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 11, 2023 3:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Could 2023 be a record year for Vancouver and Victoria cruise ships?'
Could 2023 be a record year for Vancouver and Victoria cruise ships?
After a strong post-pandemic recovery in 2022, both the Vancouver and Victoria cruise ship seasons could set records this year. Kylie Stanton reports.
Cruise ship season officially launches in British Columbia as the Sapphire Princess berths in Victoria for a one-day visit.

The vessel then travels to Vancouver to begin that city’s season.

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority expects 330 ships between April and October, bringing at least 850,000 passengers to the capital.

The Port of Vancouver says 331 cruise ships are scheduled over the same period, potentially delivering more than one million visitors into the downtown core, with almost daily arrivals and departures at the height of the season between May and September.

Prince Rupert’s cruise ship season doesn’t start until May 3 with the arrival of the Carnival Miracle, but 43 more ships and nearly 80,000 passengers are scheduled to visit before the season ends at that north coast port in early October.

Cruise ships returned to British Columbia last year following a two-year, COVID-19 related break, with the Port of Vancouver saying it welcomed a record 307 ships, a seven per cent increase over visits in 2019.

Click to play video: 'Cruise industry returns to Vancouver'
Cruise industry returns to Vancouver
© 2023 The Canadian Press

