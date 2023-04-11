Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points as energy and base metal stocks climb

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 11, 2023 11:42 am
The Bay Street financial district is shown in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
The Bay Street financial district is shown in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD/
Strength in the energy and base metal stocks helped Canada’s main stock index gain more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 151.01 points at 20,426.83.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 120.79 points at 33,707.31. The S&P 500 index was up 4.21 points at 4,113.32, while the Nasdaq composite was down 41.46 points at 12,042.90.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.19 cents US compared with 73.93 cents US on Monday.

The May crude contract was up US$1.29 at US$81.03 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up less than a penny at US$2.18 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$13.50 at US$2,017.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was up four cents at US$4.01 a pound.

