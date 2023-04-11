Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Boat share Skipperi set to launch service for Ontario in May

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 11, 2023 12:49 pm
Skipperi says it's just weeks away from launching a subscription boating service allowing cruises on Lake Ontario. View image in full screen
Skipperi says it's just weeks away from launching a subscription boating service allowing cruises on Lake Ontario. Skipperi
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A boat rental platform is set to launch its service at a number of Lake Ontario harbours in early May.

Subscription service Skipperi will offer access to a fleet of more than 40 “new, fully equipped” motorboats for those who can’t own or store a vessel.

The Finland-based entity is boasting unlimited peer-to-peer morning and afternoon rentals of craft between 17 to 23 feet for qualified boaters via a monthly fee and fuel costs.

“We want to create low threshold access into boating and create room in the boating community for everyone,” CEO and Co-founder Kristian Raij said in a release earlier in 2023.

Read more: Hoverlink’s service between Niagara Region, Toronto delayed amid ‘complexities’ of project

“Boating has been traditionally quite hard to access, requiring a lot of time and money — we see that over 53 per cent of our users subscribe due to owning a boat being too expensive.”

Story continues below advertisement

Skipperi says its “academy” will also organize training for those who don’t have three years of casual boating experience and guidance on acquiring pleasure craft operators licences.

Accreditation requires would-be boaters to pass a boating exam and have locally required permits.

Skipperi’s app allows for two active reservations at a time with one for the same day or the next day and another beyond those days.

Click to play video: 'Niagara-Toronto hovercraft service is coming soon!'
Niagara-Toronto hovercraft service is coming soon!

The app also utilises geofencing and AI technology with the latter notifying users of maximum speeds during a trip in addition to identifying potential boat damage, sending notifications for repair teams.

Trending Now

After completing a trip, users simply refuel the rental replacing what they’ve used.

Boats in the fleet include life jackets and other safety equipment.

Story continues below advertisement

Unlimited boating from all Ontario harbours between May 1 to October 31 will set a user back $475 plus HST each month. Adding weekends is another $280 plus taxes per month.

Read more: Rogers to acquire TTC wireless network, bring 5G to Toronto subway system

Those seeking practical training and access to larger vessels with increased capacity will have to add another $143 plus taxes each month.

Members will be able to access the smart fleet starting May 1 from seven harbours along Lake Ontario between Pickering and St. Catharines:

  • Frenchman’s Bay Marina, Pickering
  • Bluffers Park Marina, Scarborough
  • Queens Quay/Yonge, Toronto
  • Queens Quay/Bathurst, Toronto
  • Toronto Island Marina
  • Hamilton Harbour West Marina
  • Port Dalhousie Pier Marina

The Skipperi app is available through the Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

More on Canada
HamiltonHamilton newsLake OntarioToronto NewsHamilton HarbourToronto Harbourboat rentalsboat shareboating on lake ontarioskipperi
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers