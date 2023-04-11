Boat share Skipperi set to launch service for Ontario in May

Send this page to someone via email

A boat rental platform is set to launch its service at a number of Lake Ontario harbours in early May.

Subscription service Skipperi will offer access to a fleet of more than 40 “new, fully equipped” motorboats for those who can’t own or store a vessel.

The Finland-based entity is boasting unlimited peer-to-peer morning and afternoon rentals of craft between 17 to 23 feet for qualified boaters via a monthly fee and fuel costs.

“We want to create low threshold access into boating and create room in the boating community for everyone,” CEO and Co-founder Kristian Raij said in a release earlier in 2023.

“Boating has been traditionally quite hard to access, requiring a lot of time and money — we see that over 53 per cent of our users subscribe due to owning a boat being too expensive.”

Skipperi says its “academy” will also organize training for those who don’t have three years of casual boating experience and guidance on acquiring pleasure craft operators licences.

Accreditation requires would-be boaters to pass a boating exam and have locally required permits.

Skipperi’s app allows for two active reservations at a time with one for the same day or the next day and another beyond those days.

The app also utilises geofencing and AI technology with the latter notifying users of maximum speeds during a trip in addition to identifying potential boat damage, sending notifications for repair teams.

After completing a trip, users simply refuel the rental replacing what they’ve used.

Boats in the fleet include life jackets and other safety equipment.

Unlimited boating from all Ontario harbours between May 1 to October 31 will set a user back $475 plus HST each month. Adding weekends is another $280 plus taxes per month.

Those seeking practical training and access to larger vessels with increased capacity will have to add another $143 plus taxes each month.

Members will be able to access the smart fleet starting May 1 from seven harbours along Lake Ontario between Pickering and St. Catharines:

Frenchman’s Bay Marina, Pickering

Bluffers Park Marina, Scarborough

Queens Quay/Yonge, Toronto

Queens Quay/Bathurst, Toronto

Toronto Island Marina

Hamilton Harbour West Marina

Port Dalhousie Pier Marina

The Skipperi app is available through the Google Play Store and iOS App Store.