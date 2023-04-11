2 Peel Region residents killed in northern Ontario crash

Two residents of Peel Region are dead after a two-vehicle crash in northern Ontario.
Ontario Provincial Police said officers responded to the scene on Highway 11 in Chamberlain Township, north of Englehart, Ont., on Sunday just after 8 a.m.
Police said a 25-year-old Mississauga resident and a 26-year-old Brampton resident died at the scene.
Officers didn’t say what may have led to the collision.
Police said the highway was shut down for several hours after the incident. Officers are investigating.
