Canada

2 Peel Region residents killed in northern Ontario crash

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 11, 2023 10:40 am
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. File / Global News
Two residents of Peel Region are dead after a two-vehicle crash in northern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers responded to the scene on Highway 11 in Chamberlain Township, north of Englehart, Ont., on Sunday just after 8 a.m.

Police said a 25-year-old Mississauga resident and a 26-year-old Brampton resident died at the scene.

Read more: Head-on Oshawa crash kills 70-year-old woman, 3 others injured

Officers didn’t say what may have led to the collision.

Police said the highway was shut down for several hours after the incident. Officers are investigating.

