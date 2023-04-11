Head-on Oshawa crash kills 70-year-old woman, 3 others injured

Send this page to someone via email

A head-on crash in Oshawa on Monday afternoon left a 70-year-old woman dead and three other people injured, police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers responded to the scene on Simcoe Street North near Howden Road at around 3:40 p.m.

A grey four-door Volkswagen was heading northbound and a white four-door Nissan was heading southbound when the two vehicles crashed head-on, police said.

There is no word on what may have led to the collision.

The male driver of the Volkswagen was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The female driver of the Nissan was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre where she remains in serious condition, while a male passenger who was in the back of the Nissan was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said.

A 70-year-old woman who was a passenger in the front of the Nissan was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Roads were closed in the area for several hours as officers investigated.

Anyone with information can contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5267 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.