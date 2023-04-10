Menu

Cannabis

Cannabis company Tilray to buy rival Hexo in all share deal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 10, 2023 6:04 pm
Mississauga council set to consider lifting prohibition on pot shops
After opting out when cannabis first became legal and voting no again in 2021, cannabis dispensaries could soon get the go-ahead in Mississauga.
LEAMINGTON, Ont. — Tilray Brands Inc. says it is buying fellow cannabis company Hexo Corp. in an all-share deal valued at US$56 million.

It says it will issue 0.4352 shares of Tilray stock for each outstanding Hexo share in the deal structured as a merger that requires both shareholder and court approval.

Tilray chief executive Irwin Simon says in a statement that along with its acquisition of Montauk Brewing Co. in November, the Hexo deal will help as it builds a leading, diversified cannabis lifestyle company.

Read more: Cannabis companies weigh pricing strategies after OCS margin cut

Hexo chairman Mark Attanasio says in a statement that given headwinds in the cannabis industry, the company’s board thought shareholders would benefit by being part of Tilray’s diversified business.

The proposed merger comes as Tilray reported a net loss of US$1.2 million for the quarter ending Feb. 28, compared with a net income of US$52.5 million for the same quarter last year.

Net revenue came in at US$145.6 million for its third quarter compared with US$151.9 million for the same quarter last year.

CannabisOntario CannabisCanada Cannabiscannabis newsHexo CorpMontauk Brewing CoTilray Brands Inc
© 2023 The Canadian Press

