Man who rollerbladed on Hamilton, Ont. expressway won’t face charges: police

Despite in-line skating along the Lincoln Alexander Parkway (Linc) early Sunday morning, a man is currently not facing any charges for the act, say Hamilton police.

The incident, caught on video and posted to Facebook by user Tiffanie Davies, involved a man dressed all in black travelling westbound near the Upper Wellington overpass around 10 a.m.

“Happy Easter folks…can’t say I’ve ever witnessed this before…,” Davies said in a post on the Hamilton Neighbourhood Watch page which had over 300,000 views as of Monday night.

“Rollerblading on the Linc while flipping off the cops.”

Despite trying to evade officers by later reversing course and skipping over a grass median to the eastbound lanes, the skater was safely located after they exited the Linc via the Upper James ramp, according to a police spokesperson.

“From the conversation yielded during the Linc interaction, it was apparent that a larger conversation and the attendance of a Crisis Intervention officer was requested,” const. Krista-Lee Ernst told Global News.

The man has not been charged with any offences as per Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act.

Only vehicular traffic, cars and trucks, are legally allowed on the Linc.

Pedestrians and cyclists are not allowed.