Economy

S&P/TSX composite up in mid morning trading on health care, energy stocks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 10, 2023 11:41 am
The Bay Street financial district is shown in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
The Bay Street financial district is shown in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD/
Canada’s main stock index rose in late-morning trading, as health care and energy stocks trended upward.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 46.15 points at 20,242.84.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 9.97 points at 33,495.26. The S&P 500 index was down 17.54 points at 4,087.48, while the Nasdaq composite was down 82.20 points at 4,087.48.

S&P/TSX composite down in late Thursday morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.93 cents US compared with 74.19 cents US on Thursday.

The May crude contract was down 28 cents at US$80.42 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up 15 cents at US$2.15 per mmBTU.



The June gold contract was down US$22.80 at US$2,003.60 an ounce and the May copper contract was down four cents at US$3.97 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

