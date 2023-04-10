Missing court date leads to weapon and drug charges for Guelph woman: police

Send this page to someone via email

No Easter eggs but the Guelph Police Service was able to find something else on Sunday.

A Guelph woman was wanted on an outstanding warrant after failing to show up for a court appearance.

Officers were on routine patrol that morning when they located the woman in the downtown area.

During her arrest police say an officer noticed a large knife in one of the pockets of her backpack.

An ensuing search of her backpack turned up two more knives, some drug paraphernalia and several packages containing suspected fentanyl worth a total of $1,000, police say.

The 26-year-old was held for a bail hearing.