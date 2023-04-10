Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Missing court date leads to weapon and drug charges for Guelph woman: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 10, 2023 12:02 pm
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

No Easter eggs but the Guelph Police Service was able to find something else on Sunday.

A Guelph woman was wanted on an outstanding warrant after failing to show up for a court appearance.

Officers were on routine patrol that morning when they located the woman in the downtown area.

Read more: Open-line 911 call leads to arrest of wanted Guelph, Ont. man

During her arrest police say an officer noticed a large knife in one of the pockets of her backpack.

Trending Now

An ensuing search of her backpack turned up two more knives, some drug paraphernalia and several packages containing suspected fentanyl worth a total of $1,000, police say.

The 26-year-old was held for a bail hearing.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Crime
DrugsFentanylGuelph NewsKnifeweaponGuelph Police Servicedrug paraphernaliaOutstanding Warrantmissing court
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers