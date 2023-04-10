Water main break floods Armdale Roundabout in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers faced a soggy commute Monday after a water main break in the area of Quinpool and Chebucto roads flooded part of the Armdale Roundabout.

Footage from Nova Scotia Webcams shortly after noon showed vehicles struggling to get through more than a foot of water. One car could be seen stalled in the middle, further impeding traffic. It was later towed away.

Halifax Regional Police said in a statement that driving conditions in the area are “hazardous” and people are asked to find alternate routes.

View image in full screen Halifax Water is responding to a water main break in the Armdale Roundabout area. Ella MacDonald/Global News

In a release at 11:20 a.m., Halifax Water stated crews are responding. No estimate on service restoration was given.

“Motorists should expect delays,” it said. “Motorists are also reminded that speed fines double in work zones.”

Halifax Water warned that customers in the surrounding area may experience discoloured water during and after the repair. If that happens, people are asked to run cold water for about 10 minutes.

Watermain Repair – Halifax Water crews are responding to a water main break near Armdale Roundabout. No estimate of service restoration at this time. Expect low pressure, discoloured water in the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/MJ4IRgk6PI — Halifax Water (@HalifaxWater) April 10, 2023

A Dalhousie University campus alert notice said due to a water outage, campus closed at 12:30 p.m., along with the University of King’s College.

The notice said the water outage is expected to remain for an extended duration of time, and a further update will be provided at 4 p.m.