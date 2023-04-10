Impaired driving charge laid after vehicle clocked at 235 km/h on Highway 401 in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police say a driver is facing several charges after a vehicle was caught going more than double the speed limit on Highway 401 in Toronto.

In a tweet posted by the OPP on Sunday at around 8:30 p.m., police say they pulled over a driver who was clocked at 235 km/h while driving on the highway near Leslie Street, which has a posted speed limit of 100 km/h.

Police also say the driver was impaired and blew over the legal limit for blood-alcohol concentration.

In the tweet, there was a photo showing a dark-coloured Audi being towed and a radar reader showing 235 km/h.

The driver was charged with stunt driving, dangerous driving, impaired driving and having a blood-alcohol level of over 80.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver also has a 90-day licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.