Crime

Impaired driving charge laid after vehicle clocked at 235 km/h on Highway 401 in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 10, 2023 9:25 am
A car being towed after reportedly clocking double the speed limit on Highway 401 in Toronto in a tweet posted on April 9, 2023. View image in full screen
A car being towed after reportedly clocking double the speed limit on Highway 401 in Toronto in a tweet posted on April 9, 2023. Ontario Provincial Police / Twitter
The Ontario Provincial Police say a driver is facing several charges after a vehicle was caught going more than double the speed limit on Highway 401 in Toronto.

In a tweet posted by the OPP on Sunday at around 8:30 p.m., police say they pulled over a driver who was clocked at 235 km/h while driving on the highway near Leslie Street, which has a posted speed limit of 100 km/h.

Police also say the driver was impaired and blew over the legal limit for blood-alcohol concentration.

In the tweet, there was a photo showing a dark-coloured Audi being towed and a radar reader showing 235 km/h.

Read more: Alleged impaired driver clocked travelling 210 km/h on DVP, Toronto police say

The driver was charged with stunt driving, dangerous driving, impaired driving and having a blood-alcohol level of over 80.

The driver also has a 90-day licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

OPP Ontario Provincial Police Impaired Driving Speeding highway 401 Dangerous Driving Stunt driving Leslie Street Toronto speeding speeding Toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

