Canada

Hundreds of volunteer students giving back to Downtown Eastside community

By Jay Durant Global News
Posted April 9, 2023 7:34 pm
Hundreds of students have been volunteering their time to help the Downtown Eastside community. View image in full screen
Hundreds of students have been volunteering their time to help the Downtown Eastside community. Global News
A non-profit organization made up of hundreds of high school students has been supporting people in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

It started very small, as a few years ago a handful of students tried to make a difference.

Read more: Union Gospel Mission feeds thousands in Downtown Eastside for annual Easter meal

”Initially when we started we just had around five volunteers, who would distributed 50 to 100 sandwiches,” said Nick Zhang, Project Hastings’ cofounder.

The non-profit Project Hastings now has more than 250 student volunteers, the majority of them still in high school.

Since 2020, they’ve raised more than $20,000 dollars and handed out close to 25,000 meals.

“I have experienced first hand how young people can come together to create change,” said Michelle Lin, a volunteer.

“Little actions can really make big changes.”

Read more: Hastings Street tent removal first step in B.C.’s takeover of Downtown Eastside service

The city is working to dismantle the tent encampments on East Hastings Street – so the organization’s help is critical to the community right now.

Through fundraisers, donations, grants and support from businesses — they’re delivering, food and other necessities.

“When we go down the streets to Hastings it’s a very comfortable environment,” said Jeffrey Zheng, another cofounder.

“Everyone is welcoming. Everyone has their own stories and that’s what we have to recognize, most importantly.”

Volunteering their free time on weekends, Pro-D days, and spring and summer breaks — this growing team is hoping to make a small difference for people in need.

VancouverDowntown EastsideThis is BCVancouver non-profitStudent volunteersProject HastingsStudent volunteers Downtown Eastside
