Regina Pats force Game 7 after 5-3 victory over Saskatoon Blades

Send this page to someone via email

It all comes down to one game.

The Regina Pats and Saskatoon Blades are officially headed to Game 7 in the first round of the WHL playoffs after a 5-3 win for Regina in Game 6.

The Pats came out with instant energy Saturday night in a must-win game after trailing in the series 3-2, but it was Saskatoon’s Jayden Wiens that scored first.

Just a few minutes later, however, Pats forward Alexander Suzdalev tied the game at one.

Blades head coach Brennan Sonne said he wasn’t happy with the start his team had in Game 6.

“I hated our start — not good enough and not to our standard. I think our players agree on that,” Sonne said. “About halfway through the second we started playing and you can’t play half a game. For us, that’s our focus.

Story continues below advertisement

Fast forward to the second period, and the Pat’s controlled the first 10 minutes. Suzdalev scored his second of the game with Tanner Howe also finding the back of the net for Regina.

With Regina now up 3-1, it marked the third time in the series the Pats had a 3-1 score in a game. The previous two ended in overtime losses for the Pats.

And it looked like it might be going that way again when Blades forward Trevor Wong scored in the second period to cut the deficit to 3-2, then scored his second goal of the game early in the third to tie it at three just minutes into the third period.

Regina Pats superstar Connor Bedard however, had something different in mind, as he scored his 11th goal of the series.

“I think that might have been our best game of the series overall — that and game 1,” Bedard said. The Pas captain finished with three assists and a goal in the game. Bedard now has 11 goals and eight assists in the six games.

Regina extended its lead, with Zackary Shantz scoring a controversial goal later in the period.

Story continues below advertisement

Riley Ginnell’s pass was deflected by Shantz into the Blades net, but it was followed by a video review, where it was determined that it was a no-goal because it was deemed there was a distinct kicking motion. Shortly after, a second review took place due to the introduction of another video angle, the review was then ruled inconclusive, so the original call on the ice stood, which was a goal.

“We were watching on the Jumbotron and we know that it was going to be a good goal, so we were confident but still a little nervous going in,” said Bedard.

The goal was enough to secure the victory for the Pats.

Now, the teams face off in a win or go home Game 7.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday in Saskatoon.