New Brunswick man dead after snowmobile crash on Saturday evening

Police say a 64-year-old man has died following a single-snowmobile crash in northern New Brunswick.

A news release says officers received a report of a single-snowmobile crash near Little Main Road in Kedgwick River on Saturday evening.

It says police believe the crash happened when the driver lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree.

The Sunday news release says the driver, who was the sole occupant of the snowmobile, died at the scene.

It says an autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

No other details were given and police say the investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2023.