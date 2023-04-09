Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New Brunswick man dead after snowmobile crash on Saturday evening

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 9, 2023 3:18 pm
Police say a 64-year-old man has died following a single-snowmobile crash near Little Main Road in Kedgwick River, N.B. on Saturday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Police say a 64-year-old man has died following a single-snowmobile crash near Little Main Road in Kedgwick River, N.B. on Saturday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say a 64-year-old man has died following a single-snowmobile crash in northern New Brunswick.

A news release says officers received a report of a single-snowmobile crash near Little Main Road in Kedgwick River on Saturday evening.

It says police believe the crash happened when the driver lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree.

The Sunday news release says the driver, who was the sole occupant of the snowmobile, died at the scene.

Read more: Snowmobiler airlifted to hospital following crash in Algonquin Highlands: OPP

It says an autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

Trending Now

No other details were given and police say the investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2023.

More on Canada
Snowmobile Crashnorthern New BrunswickKedgwick Riversnowmobile crash new brunswicklittle main roadnew brunswick snowmobile crashnorthern new brunswick snow mobile crash

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers