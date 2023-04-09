Man arrested, home broken into, occupant stabbed: London, Ont. police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

London, Ont., police say a man has been arrested after a home was broken into and the person who lives there was stabbed.

Police say officers responded around 1 a.m. Sunday to a residence on Maitland Street.

A person reported that a man broke into his home and stabbed him.

The victim was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was arrested.

Police believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).