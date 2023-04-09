Menu

Crime

Man arrested, home broken into, occupant stabbed: London, Ont. police

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted April 9, 2023 2:13 pm
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. DJC
London, Ont., police say a man has been arrested after a home was broken into and the person who lives there was stabbed.

Police say officers responded around 1 a.m. Sunday to a residence on Maitland Street.

A person reported that a man broke into his home and stabbed him.

Read more: Man in hospital with critical injuries following downtown London, Ont. stabbing

The victim was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was arrested.

Police believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

PoliceStabbingInvestigationLondon PoliceLondon crimeStabLondon Stabbingmaitland streetlondon police stabbing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

