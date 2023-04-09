Man arrested, home broken into, occupant stabbed: London, Ont. police

London, Ont., police say a man has been arrested after a home was broken into and the person who lives there was stabbed.
Police say officers responded around 1 a.m. Sunday to a residence on Maitland Street.
A person reported that a man broke into his home and stabbed him.
The victim was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
A suspect was arrested.
Police believe the suspect and victim knew each other.
Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
