Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Union Gospel Mission feeds thousands in Downtown Eastside for annual Easter meal

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 8, 2023 4:32 pm
UGM 2023 easter meal View image in full screen
Volunteers were hard at working cooking up thousands of free meals on Saturday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Thousands of Vancouver community members were fed a delicious Easter meal on Saturday in the Downtown Eastside.

The free meal was cooked by the Union Gospel Mission its 33rd annual Easter meal.

Read more: Hastings Street tent removal first step in B.C.’s takeover of Downtown Eastside service

Staff at the nonprofit said this year’s meal was especially important amid unrest in the neighbourhood, as the city, province and police have been dismantling tents and structures on East Hastings Street over the past few days.

“We know how particularly difficult things have been for many of our community members,” said Dean Kurpjuweit, UGM’s president.

“During this week’s Decampment on East Hastings, everyone lost. Some folks lost all of their belongings and some lost faith in the system. For many Metro Vancouverites, the question of how to best walk alongside those who are the most impacted by our ongoing housing crisis remains unanswered.

Story continues below advertisement

“We know this Easter meal isn’t a magic solution to getting everyone who needs housing – housed, but during times of instability safe spaces are crucial for communities to gather.”

Read more: Press freedom advocates slam media restrictions in Vancouver tent removal

More than 1,600 pounds of ham, 700 pounds of potatoes and 700 pounds of vegetables was cooked and handed out.

More than 2,500 people were fed a nourishing Easter meal on Saturday, with a lineup that went around the block.

“We aren’t going anywhere, and will always do our best for those who may be struggling the most,” said Kurpjuweit.

Click to play video: 'Residents wonder is government’s Downtown Eastside strategy is helping'
Residents wonder is government’s Downtown Eastside strategy is helping
Related News
Downtown EastsideDTESUnion Gospel MissionUGMFree easter mealUGM easter mealUGM easter meal VancouverVancouver easter meal
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers