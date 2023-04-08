Union Gospel Mission feeds thousands in Downtown Eastside for annual Easter meal

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of Vancouver community members were fed a delicious Easter meal on Saturday in the Downtown Eastside.

The free meal was cooked by the Union Gospel Mission — its 33rd annual Easter meal.

Staff at the nonprofit said this year’s meal was especially important amid unrest in the neighbourhood, as the city, province and police have been dismantling tents and structures on East Hastings Street over the past few days.

“We know how particularly difficult things have been for many of our community members,” said Dean Kurpjuweit, UGM’s president.

“During this week’s Decampment on East Hastings, everyone lost. Some folks lost all of their belongings and some lost faith in the system. For many Metro Vancouverites, the question of how to best walk alongside those who are the most impacted by our ongoing housing crisis remains unanswered.

“We know this Easter meal isn’t a magic solution to getting everyone who needs housing – housed, but during times of instability safe spaces are crucial for communities to gather.”

More than 1,600 pounds of ham, 700 pounds of potatoes and 700 pounds of vegetables was cooked and handed out.

More than 2,500 people were fed a nourishing Easter meal on Saturday, with a lineup that went around the block.

“We aren’t going anywhere, and will always do our best for those who may be struggling the most,” said Kurpjuweit.