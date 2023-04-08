Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police look for suspect after man hospitalized following assault

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted April 8, 2023 2:22 pm
Photo of the assault suspect provided by the police.
Photo of the assault suspect provided by the police. Winnipeg Police
Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect after a man was hospitalized after reportedly being physically assaulted.

On March 30, at 9:30 a.m., police say they went to Seven Oaks Hospital and met with a 56-year-old man who was suffering from injuries sustained from a physical assault.

The man had been taken to the hospital by a Good Samaritan after he was assaulted at the intersection of Pacific Avenue and Princess Street.

Police say they learned the man was walking westbound on Pacific Street at  8 a.m. when the suspect approached him.

The suspect struck the man in the upper body unprovoked, causing him to fall to the sidewalk.

Police say the suspect had run away by before they arrived.

Read more: Winnipeg man arrested after 4 injured in random downtown attack, police say

During their investigation, officers learned this was not the only assault the suspect was involved in. Police say after hurting the man, a second yet-to-be-identified victim was assaulted in the 200 block of Princess Street.

Police say this assault has yet to be reported to the police and caused the victim to fall momentarily before rising to his feet and running away safely.

The suspect is described by the police as a man around 25 to 40 years of age, around five-feet-eight-inches to six-feet-two-inches in height, with a larger build and wearing a black jacket.

Anyone with information, including video surveillance in this area, or who interacted with the suspect is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6316 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

Photo of the assault suspect provided by the Winnipeg Police Service
Photo of the assault suspect provided by the Winnipeg Police Service. Winnipeg Police
