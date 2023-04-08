Man wanted for indecent exposure near Toronto school: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a man is wanted after reportedly committing an indecent act by a school in Toronto.

Toronto police said the incident was reported at around 3:20 p.m. on April 3 near a school in the Dundas Street East and Leslie Street area.

Police said a man committed an indecent act, which was seen by an adult.

The man is described as 20 to 30 years old and around five-feet-10-inches tall. Police said he weighed between 180 and 190 pounds, with a large build and brown hair.

He wore a blue baseball cap, an olive green jacket, grey track pants and reportedly carried a red backpack.

Police said he was with an older woman with blond and grey hair standing around five-feet-two-inches to five-feet-four-inches tall.