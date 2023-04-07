Menu

Comments

Crime

Vancouver police release revised handcuffing policy

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 7, 2023 8:08 pm
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. View image in full screen
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver police have released a new policy to change the process of handcuffing people.

According to police, the new policy will see police officers follow “strategic improvements” when it comes to using handcuffs.

Read more: Press freedom advocates slam media restrictions in Vancouver tent removal

Vancouver police officers will now have to consider if handcuffs are appropriate given the circumstances of the ongoing incident and will have to take into account the suspect’s age, disabilities, medical condition, injuries, size, and their ethnicity.

Officers who use force will be legally responsible for their actions and cannot view handcuffing as a rotine action.

An officer must also be able to explain why handcuffs were used.

“Before applying handcuffs, a police officer must have lawful authority that is objectively reasonable, is proportionate to the potential risk of harm the officer faces, and is necessary to fulfill a legitimate policing objective,” Vancouver police said in an email.

“A focal point of the policy is that Vancouver Police officers must be able to articulate the specific circumstance necessitating the use of handcuffs to restrain a person.”

Read more: Police credit bystanders with preventing serious injury to officers attacked in Stanley Park

The police board launched a review three years ago after officers detained and handcuffed Maxwell Johnson and his granddaughter after they tried to open a bank account downtown.

Another recent complaint by retired Supreme Court Justice Selwyn Romilly was heard after officers handcuffed the retired judge in his 80s along the seawall in May 2021 mistaking him for a suspect.

Both of those complaints have now been settled in court.

