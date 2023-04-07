Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kelowna business survey on impact of outreach centre draws response from mayor

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 7, 2023 8:03 pm
The Interior Health outreach centre in downtown Kelowna on the corner of Leon Avenue and Pandosy Street. View image in full screen
The Interior Health outreach centre in downtown Kelowna on the corner of Leon Avenue and Pandosy Street. Submitted
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An overdose prevention and outreach centre on Leon Avenue in downtown Kelowna is causing havoc with nearby businesses.

That’s according to a recent survey, available on the Downtown Kelowna Association’s website, which says there have been “perceived negative changes to the Pandosy-Leon-Ellis-Lawrence block since the (Interior Health) site opened.”

The 53-page survey reportedly took place from Feb. 22 to March 3, and it drew a response from Kelowna’s mayor, Tom Dyas, who said the city will soon be hiring six more police officers and four bylaw officers.

Read more: Downtown Kelowna, B.C. businesses raising concerns over homeless population

First, though, more about the survey, which had an alleged 118 total respondents, including 45 businesses within 500 metres of the outreach centre – where the homeless congregate daily.

Story continues below advertisement

In its executive summary, the survey said the business community feels Interior Health and the city were not transparent about the opening of the site and have not made sufficient efforts to manage it.

The survey featured several respondent comments, albeit all anonymously, including this one:

“Foot traffic down dramatically. Having to lock our doors during open (hours) prevents untold number of visitors (good and bad). To date, we’re down 50 per cent in revenue compared to the same time last year.

Click to play video: 'The plan to remove homeless camps from Hastings Street'
The plan to remove homeless camps from Hastings Street

“We spend more time and money on preventing theft and dealing (with) vandalism and street disruptions than we can measure.”

The survey also said that most respondents have experienced verbal assault and threats of violence, and that 1 in 4 have experienced a physical assault, and that 1 in 10 have been assaulted with a weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

The 53-page survey is available online.

On Friday, Kelowna’s mayor issued a statement to the press regarding the survey.

“I had the opportunity to meet with downtown business owners who expressed concern and frustration in relation to downtown disorder, and I share many of their concerns,” said Dyas.

“The survey results they shared reflect the RCMP’s data that showed a 12.6 per cent increase in calls for service in the downtown from 2021 to 2022. What we see playing out on our streets across Kelowna including downtown is not acceptable.”

Click to play video: 'Vancouver fire chief on crews clearing Hastings encampment'
Vancouver fire chief on crews clearing Hastings encampment

He continued, saying “I heard about staff who feel unsafe at times, the high cost of vandalism and theft, and stores that now keep their doors locked at all times.

Story continues below advertisement

“I heard that more needs to be done for those struggling with the effects of untreated and complex health, mental health and substance use issues, and that more needs to be done to address the resulting social disorder we see on our streets. Most importantly, I heard that businesses want to work with us to see change. We all want a thriving, safe, downtown core.”

Trending Now

Dyas said city council approved a one per cent community safety levy to help respond to community safety needs. Along with the six cops and four bylaw officers to be hired, two police services support staff and one community safety services employee will also be hired.

Click to play video: 'Where will de-camped homeless from Hastings Street go?'
Where will de-camped homeless from Hastings Street go?

The mayor also said he’s had meetings and continued dialogue with provincial and federal ministers on the need for an additional complex-care centre.

“Homelessness and affordable housing are also key priorities for this council. Communities across B.C. and Canada continue to manage the downstream impacts of affordable housing shortages, labour shortages, the toxic drug supply crisis and a shortage of appropriate health and mental health supports,” said Dyas.

Story continues below advertisement

“These issues are not unique to Kelowna, but that fact makes the conditions we see in our community no more acceptable for the city, our partners, people who shelter outside, business owners, residents or anyone else.”

Dyas closed the statement by saying “I am fully committed to working with the business community, citizens, Interior Health, the RCMP, partners in the social-serving sector and senior levels of government to address community safety, housing and homelessness in Kelowna.”

Click to play video: 'Concerns mounting over crime in Kelowna'
Concerns mounting over crime in Kelowna
Okanagancentral okanaganInterior Healthleon avenuepandosy streetbusiness surveyKelowna surveyInterior Health outreach centreKelowna business surveyoutreach centre business impact
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers