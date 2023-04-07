Kelowna business survey on impact of outreach centre draws response from mayor

Send this page to someone via email

An overdose prevention and outreach centre on Leon Avenue in downtown Kelowna is causing havoc with nearby businesses.

That’s according to a recent survey, available on the Downtown Kelowna Association’s website, which says there have been “perceived negative changes to the Pandosy-Leon-Ellis-Lawrence block since the (Interior Health) site opened.”

The 53-page survey reportedly took place from Feb. 22 to March 3, and it drew a response from Kelowna’s mayor, Tom Dyas, who said the city will soon be hiring six more police officers and four bylaw officers.

First, though, more about the survey, which had an alleged 118 total respondents, including 45 businesses within 500 metres of the outreach centre – where the homeless congregate daily.

In its executive summary, the survey said the business community feels Interior Health and the city were not transparent about the opening of the site and have not made sufficient efforts to manage it.

The survey featured several respondent comments, albeit all anonymously, including this one:

“Foot traffic down dramatically. Having to lock our doors during open (hours) prevents untold number of visitors (good and bad). To date, we’re down 50 per cent in revenue compared to the same time last year.

“We spend more time and money on preventing theft and dealing (with) vandalism and street disruptions than we can measure.”

The survey also said that most respondents have experienced verbal assault and threats of violence, and that 1 in 4 have experienced a physical assault, and that 1 in 10 have been assaulted with a weapon.

The 53-page survey is available online.

On Friday, Kelowna’s mayor issued a statement to the press regarding the survey.

“I had the opportunity to meet with downtown business owners who expressed concern and frustration in relation to downtown disorder, and I share many of their concerns,” said Dyas.

“The survey results they shared reflect the RCMP’s data that showed a 12.6 per cent increase in calls for service in the downtown from 2021 to 2022. What we see playing out on our streets across Kelowna including downtown is not acceptable.”

He continued, saying “I heard about staff who feel unsafe at times, the high cost of vandalism and theft, and stores that now keep their doors locked at all times.

“I heard that more needs to be done for those struggling with the effects of untreated and complex health, mental health and substance use issues, and that more needs to be done to address the resulting social disorder we see on our streets. Most importantly, I heard that businesses want to work with us to see change. We all want a thriving, safe, downtown core.”

Dyas said city council approved a one per cent community safety levy to help respond to community safety needs. Along with the six cops and four bylaw officers to be hired, two police services support staff and one community safety services employee will also be hired.

The mayor also said he’s had meetings and continued dialogue with provincial and federal ministers on the need for an additional complex-care centre.

“Homelessness and affordable housing are also key priorities for this council. Communities across B.C. and Canada continue to manage the downstream impacts of affordable housing shortages, labour shortages, the toxic drug supply crisis and a shortage of appropriate health and mental health supports,” said Dyas.

“These issues are not unique to Kelowna, but that fact makes the conditions we see in our community no more acceptable for the city, our partners, people who shelter outside, business owners, residents or anyone else.”

Dyas closed the statement by saying “I am fully committed to working with the business community, citizens, Interior Health, the RCMP, partners in the social-serving sector and senior levels of government to address community safety, housing and homelessness in Kelowna.”