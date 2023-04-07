Ukraine’s prime minister will visit Canada in ‘coming weeks,’ PMO says

Send this page to someone via email

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is planning to visit Canada in “the coming weeks,” according to a spokesperson for the Canadian Prime Minister’s Office.

No specific dates of when the visit would happen were given. His visit comes as the country is locked in a battle for the city of Bakhmut and after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Poland requesting more aid.

It would be Shmyhal’s first visit to Canada since Russia’s invasion in 2022, while Zelenskyy virtually addressed Parliament in March 2022, just three weeks after the invasion.

The transcript of his speech is available in this Global News post.

Ukraine is expected to launch a counter-offensive to seize back land in the south and east of the country from Russian forces in the coming weeks or months.

But the country faces an unprecedented budget deficit this year due to ballooning military spending to fight off Russia’s invasion and has come to rely heavily on foreign financial aid. The United States recently approved an extra US$2.6 billion in aid for Ukraine.

Canada has so far provided Kyiv with more than $5 billion in aid.