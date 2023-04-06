Man charged in connection with Newmarket, Ont. sex assault investigation

See more sharing options

A 42-year-old man from Newmarket, Ont., has been charged in connection with an ongoing sexual assault investigation, police say.

York Regional Police said the investigation began in January, when officers received a report from a 42-year-old woman regarding historic sexual assaults.

Officers said the victim and the accused met on social media.

“He identified himself as an Iranian pastor and offered her assistance with housing and moving to Canada from Iran,” police allege in a news release.

According to police, between Sept. 10, 2022, and Nov. 10, 2022, the woman was allegedly sexually assaulted while living in the man’s residence.

Police said a second victim — a 40-year-old woman from Richmond Hill, Ont.– was also identified.

Officers said she alleges she was sexually assaulted between Sept. 1, 2019, and Aug. 15, 2020 “under similar circumstances.”

Police allege the accused is known to identify himself as a pastor and was formerly associated with a church in Richmond Hill.

Officers said Saeid Rezaei from Newmarket has been charged with two counts each of sexual assault, obtaining sexual services for consideration and uttering threats.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.