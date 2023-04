See more sharing options

An eight-year-old boy was killed Wednesday at Red Earth Cree Nation after being hit by a school bus.

The child was hit while walking on foot after being let off of the bus by the driver.

Officers and EMS provided first aid at the scene, but the child was declared deceased. The child’s family has been notified.

The bus driver remained at the scene. No charges have been laid.

Police continue to investigate.