Kingston, Ont. police say teen brought weapons to school

Send this page to someone via email

A Kingston 15-year-old is facing a number of charges after a recent incident at a local education centre.

Police say they were called to the Katarokwi Learning Centre and Limestone Community Education Centre at noon on April 5 for a report of a student possessing a firearm.

For the safety of those inside, the centre was placed on hold-and-secure by the Limestone District School Board, police say.

Police say they identified the teen and quickly detain them.

Police say they found an air pistol and collapsible baton in the teen’s possession.

The teen was arrested and charged with two counts of possessing a dangerous weapon and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

The teen was released the same day into the care of a parent and will attend a future court date. The youth was also placed under several conditions, including not being in possession of real or imitation firearms or other weapons.