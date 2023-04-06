Extensive damage after watermain break near downtown Kelowna

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A handful of properties have been flooded due to a watermain break near Kelowna’s downtown.

In a news release issued late Thursday morning, the city stated that crews were called out at 5 a.m. for the watermain break at the corner of Water Street and Boyce Crescent.

According to the city, it’s a a 250 millimetre (1o inch) watermain break.

Read more: 31 cattle dead after falling through ice on Okanagan Lake

The break has caused extensive damage to the roadway.

It has also flooded a number of properties but an exact number or the extent of damage is unknown at this time.

1:48 Okanagan snowpack well above normal

Restoration services are also on-site for flood repair.

Story continues below advertisement

The city expects to have the repairs completed by the end of the day but added that restoration work will continue throughout the weekend.

Traffic is not impacted by the watermain break.

However, the city is asking residents to away from the area while crews repair the damage.