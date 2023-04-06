Extensive damage after watermain break near downtown Kelowna

A handful of properties have been flooded due to a watermain break near Kelowna’s downtown.
In a news release issued late Thursday morning, the city stated that crews were called out at 5 a.m. for the watermain break at the corner of Water Street and Boyce Crescent.
According to the city, it’s a a 250 millimetre (1o inch) watermain break.
The break has caused extensive damage to the roadway.
It has also flooded a number of properties but an exact number or the extent of damage is unknown at this time.
Restoration services are also on-site for flood repair.
The city expects to have the repairs completed by the end of the day but added that restoration work will continue throughout the weekend.
Read more: B.C.’s new model for predicting runoff into Okanagan Lake has a very different forecast for 2023
Traffic is not impacted by the watermain break.
However, the city is asking residents to away from the area while crews repair the damage.
- A grocery rebate scam is targeting Canadians. How to avoid getting tricked
- Canada’s job market ‘juggernaut’ refuses to crack. Do interest rates need to rise?
- Humboldt Bronco, families, say it doesn’t feel like 5 years since bus crash
- Sleep too little or too much? You may have an increased risk of stroke, study finds
Comments