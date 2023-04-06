Menu

Canada

Extensive damage after watermain break near downtown Kelowna

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted April 6, 2023 1:13 pm
The roadway near downtown Kelowna has sustained significant damage after a city watermain break early Thursday morning. View image in full screen
The roadway near downtown Kelowna has sustained significant damage after a city watermain break early Thursday morning. Ron Posein
A handful of properties have been flooded due to a watermain break near Kelowna’s downtown.

In a news release issued late Thursday morning, the city stated that crews were called out at 5 a.m. for the watermain break at the corner of Water Street and Boyce Crescent.

According to the city, it’s a a 250 millimetre (1o inch) watermain break.

Read more: 31 cattle dead after falling through ice on Okanagan Lake

The break has caused extensive damage to the roadway.

It has also flooded a number of properties but an exact number or the extent of damage is unknown at this time.

Restoration services are also on-site for flood repair.

The city expects to have the repairs completed by the end of the day but added that restoration work will continue throughout the weekend.

Read more: B.C.’s new model for predicting runoff into Okanagan Lake has a very different forecast for 2023

Traffic is not impacted by the watermain break.

However, the city is asking residents to away from the area while crews repair the damage.

