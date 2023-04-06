Menu

Health

High-risk people should get next COVID boosters this spring: Ontario’s top doctor

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 6, 2023 12:16 pm
World Health Organization adjusts COVID-19 booster recommendations
World Health Organization adjusts COVID-19 booster recommendations.
TORONTO — Ontario’s chief medical officer of health says people who are at greater risk of severe COVID-19 infection should get their next vaccine booster shot this spring.

Dr. Kieran Moore says high-risk individuals include anyone age 65 and older, pregnant women and people living in senior care facilities, such as long-term care homes.

The list also includes people over 18 who are immunocompromised as well as First Nations, Inuit or Metis age 55 and older and their non-Indigenous household members of the same age.

Moore says people in these groups are recommended to book a booster appointment this spring if it has been at least six months since their last COVID-19 vaccine or infection.

Health Canada says people five years and older who have not received a booster dose since Sept. 1 are recommended to do so if it has been at least six months since their last infection.

Moore released a report last month that stressed the need for Ontario to maintain public health preparedness ahead of future pandemics.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

