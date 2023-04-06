Dream home lottery to support London, Ont. hospitals now open

Send this page to someone via email

The chance to win one of two dream homes in London, Ont., is now open.

Local hospital foundations launched the spring Dream Lottery Thursday with one of two homes or $1 million in cash as the grand prize.

The lottery supports specialized services at local hospitals funded by the London Health Sciences Foundation, the Children’s Health Foundation and the St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation.

“If we want to go above that regular standard of care and provide excellence in terms of equipment and research, that’s where our community comes in,” John MacFarlane, president & CEO of the London Health Sciences Foundation.

Since the dream lottery started in 1996, the cumulative amount raised for the foundations has been over $55 million.

“It’s one of the most successful lotteries of its kind in Canada,” said Michelle Campbell, president and CEO of St. Joseph’s Heath Care Foundation.

“We still need the community’s support post-pandemic, the hospitals are still very strained, and innovation still needs a push.”

This year’s grand prize winner will have one of two homes to select from in two communities or $1 million in cash instead.

One of the houses available is a 4,088-square-foot Royal Oak Home at 247 Foxborough Place in Thorndale, valued at $1.47 million.

View image in full screen Left to right, Farah Rohoman, John MacFarlane and Michelle Campbell cut the ribbon to kick off the dream home lottery on April 6, 2023. Marshall Healey/980 CFPL

The second house is 2,306-square-foot Domus home at 52-63 Compass Trail in Port Stanley, valued at $900,000. Should the grand prize winner select the Port Stanley home, they will also receive $200,000 in cash.

“The two dream homes in this lottery are spectacular,” said Campbell, noting this is the first year since 2019 the public can partake in viewings in person.

Along with the grand prize, other prizes this year for ticket purchases include $1,000 a week for a year, a Harley-Davidson Pan American 1250 Special, a $5,000 vacation and more than 1,000 gift cards for various locations.

When buying dream lottery tickets, the public can also purchase 50/50 tickets with a minimum prize of $250,000 and the Making a Difference calendar, which offers two daily two winners of $1,000 every day for four months.

Tickets are now on sale to the general public and can be purchased at dreamitwinit.ca, by phone at 519-488-7100 or at one of the dream homes. Two tickets can be bought for $50, six for $100, 16 for $250 and 35 for $500.

According to foundation officials, tickets are already 30 per cent sold through early access for members.

The draw is scheduled for June 28, though it could be moved up if tickets sell out early.