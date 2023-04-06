Menu

Canada

S&P/TSX composite down in late Thursday morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 6, 2023 11:51 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading as losses in the energy and base metal stocks weighed on the market, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 21.33 points at 20,138.22.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 81.78 points at 33,400.94. The S&P 500 index was down 5.39 points at 4,084.99, while the Nasdaq composite was up 4.75 points at 12,001.61.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.17 cents US compared with 74.31 cents US on Wednesday.

The May crude contract was down 17 cents at US$80.44 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down six cents at US$2.09 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$9.40 at US$2,026.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was up a penny at US$4.00 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

