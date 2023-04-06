Easter 2023: What’s open/closed in London over the long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The Easter long weekend is on the horizon, and in bringing a rare four-day holiday for some in the region, several businesses and services in London, Ont., are set to see some closures.

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in the Forest City on Good Friday (April 7), Easter Sunday (April 9) and Easter Monday (April 10).

Pharmacy/shopping

Shoppers Drug Mart locations at 510 Hamilton Rd. and 1225 Wonderland Rd. N. (Sherwood Forest Mall) will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. The Byron location at 1224 Commissioners Rd. W. will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Good Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Hours may differ for all London locations on Easter Monday.

All Rexall locations in London will be open over the long weekend. Check for individual store hours.

Westmount Shopping Centre will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Hours may differ on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

White Oaks Mall and CF Masonville Place will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Easter Monday.

Food and Drink

Many restaurants, bars and craft breweries will be open through the long weekend, however, individual hours may vary. Check with the establishment before heading out.

All LCBO stores will be closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Select stores will be open on Easter Monday. Find the store locator on LCBO.com

All Beer Store locations will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. All locations will resume regular hours of operation on Easter Monday.

The Labatt Brewery Retail Store is closed on Friday and Sunday but open on Monday.

Municipal

Government offices, including city hall, will be closed on Friday and Monday.

Banks will also be closed on Friday and Monday.

Canada Post will not be collecting or delivering mail on Friday and Monday.

Garbage and recycling collection will not take place on Friday and Monday. Friday collections have been rescheduled to Saturday, while Monday collections will take place on Tuesday.

London Public Library branches will be closed on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

Recreation

Movie theatres, including Cineplex, Imagine Cinemas and Hyland Cinema, will be open across the city. Call to confirm specific hours.

City-owned golf courses will be open through the long weekend. Tee times can be reserved online.

Boler Mountain is hosting an Easter brunch, which will be held Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Factory will be open on Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and both Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

East Park’s mini golf and driving range will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to dusk. The golf course will be closed over the long weekend due to water on the fairway. The Intencity facility will also be open from noon until 7 p.m.

London Children’s Museum will be open through the long weekend, including on Monday, when it is normally closed.

Storybook Gardens is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt from Friday to Sunday. Pre-registration is required and available at Play Your Way online. The theme park will also be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Easter Monday.

The Covent Garden Market will officially open its outdoor farmers market on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The London Transit Commission says buses will be operating on a holiday schedule on Friday and will operate as normal on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

