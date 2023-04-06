Easter 2023: What’s open/closed in London over the long weekend

The Easter long weekend is on the horizon, and in bringing a rare four-day holiday for some in the region, several businesses and services in London, Ont., are set to see some closures.
Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in the Forest City on Good Friday (April 7), Easter Sunday (April 9) and Easter Monday (April 10).
Pharmacy/shopping
- Shoppers Drug Mart locations at 510 Hamilton Rd. and 1225 Wonderland Rd. N. (Sherwood Forest Mall) will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. The Byron location at 1224 Commissioners Rd. W. will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Good Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Hours may differ for all London locations on Easter Monday.
- All Rexall locations in London will be open over the long weekend. Check for individual store hours.
- Westmount Shopping Centre will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Hours may differ on Good Friday and Easter Monday.
- White Oaks Mall and CF Masonville Place will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Easter Monday.
Food and Drink
- Many restaurants, bars and craft breweries will be open through the long weekend, however, individual hours may vary. Check with the establishment before heading out.
- All LCBO stores will be closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Select stores will be open on Easter Monday. Find the store locator on LCBO.com
- All Beer Store locations will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. All locations will resume regular hours of operation on Easter Monday.
- The Labatt Brewery Retail Store is closed on Friday and Sunday but open on Monday.
Municipal
- Government offices, including city hall, will be closed on Friday and Monday.
- Banks will also be closed on Friday and Monday.
- Canada Post will not be collecting or delivering mail on Friday and Monday.
- Garbage and recycling collection will not take place on Friday and Monday. Friday collections have been rescheduled to Saturday, while Monday collections will take place on Tuesday.
- London Public Library branches will be closed on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.
Recreation
- Movie theatres, including Cineplex, Imagine Cinemas and Hyland Cinema, will be open across the city. Call to confirm specific hours.
- City-owned golf courses will be open through the long weekend. Tee times can be reserved online.
- Boler Mountain is hosting an Easter brunch, which will be held Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The Factory will be open on Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and both Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- East Park’s mini golf and driving range will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to dusk. The golf course will be closed over the long weekend due to water on the fairway. The Intencity facility will also be open from noon until 7 p.m.
- London Children’s Museum will be open through the long weekend, including on Monday, when it is normally closed.
- Storybook Gardens is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt from Friday to Sunday. Pre-registration is required and available at Play Your Way online. The theme park will also be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Easter Monday.
- The Covent Garden Market will officially open its outdoor farmers market on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The London Transit Commission says buses will be operating on a holiday schedule on Friday and will operate as normal on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Did we miss something? Let us know by sending an email to news@980cfpl.ca.
