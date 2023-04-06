Menu

Traffic

Peterborough police issue nearly 1,150 speeding charges over 3-month span

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 6, 2023 11:21 am
The Peterborough Police Service has issued nearly 1,150 charges for speeding so far in 2023. View image in full screen
The Peterborough Police Service has issued nearly 1,150 charges for speeding so far in 2023. Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton
Police in Peterborough, Ont., say nearly 1,150 charges for speeding were laid over the first three months of the year.

The Peterborough Police Service says from January to March, officers laid 2,384 traffic-related charges, including 1,145 for speeding (approximately 48 per cent) within its jurisdiction, which includes the City of Peterborough, the village of Lakefield and Cavan-Monaghan Township.

The statistics are:

  • January: 795 traffic tickets issued, of which 415 were for speeding.
  • February: 727 traffic tickets issued, of which 345 were for speeding.
  • March: 862 traffic tickets issued, of which 385 were for speeding.

The police service is reminding residents to ensure safe driving leading into the Easter long weekend.

“As we continue to see the weather improve, this is a good time to remind motorists to drive safely, do not drive distracted, wear your seatbelt, and watch your speed,”  states Sgt. Ryan Wilson with the traffic unit.

Non-Emergency driving complaints can be filed online through the service’s online reporting portal.

If you see a traffic emergency, police advise to call 911.

Northumberland and Peterborough County OPP reminding drivers to slow down this long weekend
Peterborough Police ServicePeterborough PoliceSpeedingSpeeding TicketsPeterborough trafficPeterborough speedingPeterborough Driverstraffic offences
